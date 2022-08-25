Opinion: It's Time For The New York Knicks To Bring Back Carmelo Anthony

On Thursday, August 25, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent available for any of the 30 teams in the NBA to sign.

Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers last year, and he put up 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range (in a reserve role).

I believe that the New York Knicks need to bring back the 38-year-old.

Why?

Anthony's best years of his career came with the Denver Nuggets and Knicks.

He averaged 24.7 points per game in 412 regular season games with the Knicks from 2011-17.

In 2013, he led them to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the franchise has yet to reach it that far since that season.

In the final years that Anthony was on the Knicks, they were not a good team.

They have only made the NBA Playoffs just once since the 2013 season.

However, they are now on a major upward trajectory.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and head coach Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Head Coach of The Year Award.

This past season, they were the 11th seed in the east, so they took a step backwards, but it's still clear the franchise is in a much better place now.

Anthony is way past his prime, but he could still be a valuable contributor off the bench, and he is one of the most popular players to ever play in Madison Square Garden.

I think he could bring life back into the arena that has not been seen since 2013.