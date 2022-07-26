Opinion: The 76ers Should Bring Back This NBA Legend

Lou Williams is still a free agent on July 26 after spending last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

The three-time 6th Man of The Year averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

The Hawks lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

The 35-year-old has also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors over his 17-year career.

I think that the 76ers should bring the veteran guard back next season.

Why The 76ers?

The 76ers have been a contender over the last few years, but they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Every season feels like the year that they are going to make a deep run, but they always fall off in the playoffs.

Williams will be 36-years-old next season, so his best days are far behind him, but he could still be a big addition to the 76ers for a playoff run.

He is someone could handle the ball in big moments, and is not afraid of taking big shots late in the game that can swing momentum.

In 2005, he was drafted into the NBA as a teenager, and spent the first seven seasons of his career with Philadelphia.

For both Williams and the fans, it could be a good way to end his career.

Not to mention he could also help All-Stars and Joel Embiid and James Harden in a big way off the bench.