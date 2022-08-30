Skip to main content
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last year, the Chicago Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. 

For NBA fans, that will seem like a while ago, because that 2017 roster had Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade. 

Now, they have DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and they appear to be building something. 

They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they got to skip the play-in tournament, but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round in six games. 

Something they were not great at least season was defense. 

They ranked 17th in the NBA in opponents points per game (111.9 PPG), so they were in the bottom half of the league. 

Right now, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, is still a free agent.

He has not played in the NBA since the 2020 season, but he is still just 28-years-old. 

I think that the Bulls should consider signing him for training camp. 

He has played eight seasons in the NBA, and has solid averages of 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. 

The Charlotte Hornets were the team that drafted him, and he spent seven and half seasons with them before playing the rest of the 2020 season with the Dallas Mavericks. 

He never developed into a good shooter, but he was always known to be a very strong defender.

During the 2017 season, he averaged 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. 

The former Kentucky star (they won the 2012 National Championship) is still young and was such a high draft pick that he could be worth taking a look at. 

They could bring him in for training camp, and if he didn't work out they could simply waive him. 

USATSI_11522816_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9853028_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When The New York Knicks Made This $72 Million Mistake?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16839782_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Markieff Morris To Provide Much-Needed Depth For Brooklyn Nets

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17980035_168388303_lowres (2)
News

What RJ Barrett's New Extension Means For Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17458885_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Revamps Health And Safety Protocols For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14053412_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Player Averaged The Most Assists Per Game Last Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17994097_168388303_lowres
News

This Player Has Somehow Never Made The NBA All-Star Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres (1)
News

This Player Played The Most Minutes In The NBA Last Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17781430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Donovan Mitchell's Twitter Bio Is Making Fans Go Crazy

By Ben Stinar