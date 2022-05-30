Opinion: The Miami Heat Need To Trade For This Superstar

The Miami Heat lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Florida. The Celtics are now going to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. I believe that the Heat should try to make a trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

On Sunday night, the Miami Heat had their 2021-22 season come to an end when they lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 100-96.

The series had been a total back and forth as the Heat had a 2-1 lead, then the Celtics won two straight games to take a 3-2 lead.

In Game 6, the Heat won as massive road underdogs to take the series to a Game 7 back in Florida.

The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for the title.

The Heat made the NBA Finals in 2020, and they are right on the cusp of being a true contender to win a title.

I believe that they need to make a trade for a second star to help out Jimmy Butler, and I think that Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard could be a good fit.

Why Lillard?

The former sixth overall pick has been one of the best players in the entire NBA over the last six years, but he has never truly had a contending roster around him.

He played with C.J. McCollum for nearly a decade, but the two only got to the Conference Finals one time.

With the Heat, Butler is a better player than McCollum (and maybe even better than Lillard), so that would be the best player he has ever played with.

In addition, the Trail Blazers never had a true big-man that was a star, and Bam Adebayo is an All-Star caliber player.

This summer, I think that the Heat and Trail Blazers should look into a move that could be beneficial for both sides.