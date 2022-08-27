Skip to main content
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

On August 26, Jabari Parker still remains a free agent. The former second overall pick played for the Boston Celtics last season, and I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing him.
On August 26, Jabari Parker still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign. 

Last season, he played in 12 games for the Boston Celtics, and averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest. 

I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing the former second overall pick. 

Why? 

Parker came into the NBA with a lot of hype. 

He had been a high school sensation, and played just one season at Duke before being taken with the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Parker had several seasons with strong production including averaging 20.1 points per game during his third season.  

However, injuries derailed his career, and his true potential was not able to be seen. 

Right now, he is still just 27-years-old, so he is young enough that plenty of NBA teams should still be keeping an eye on him. 

The Heat are known for bringing the best out of their players. 

They recently turned four undrafted players; Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson all into legitimate role players in the NBA. 

If there was ever a team that could help Parker, it would be the Heat. 

In 2019, Parker sent the first half of the season playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and in 32 games he averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are coming off losing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, so they do not need to add much to their roster.

A small addition like Parker could end up being a smart move. 

