Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Trade For This Former 6th Man Of The Year

Opinion: Make A Trade? The Milwaukee Bucks Would Win The NBA Championship If They Got This Player

I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should try to make a trade for Jordan Clarkson. The 2021 6th Man of The Year is currently on the Utah Jazz, and has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the premier teams in the NBA. 

They have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the MVP Award in back-to-back seasons (2019-20). 

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, and this past season they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and made the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

I believe that a little more scoring off the bench would increase their chances of winning the 2023 NBA Championship. 

Right now, SISportsbook has them tied for the third best odds to win the NBA Championship next season (+700). 

I think that they should try to make a trade for 2021 6th Man of The Year Jordan Clarkson. 

Why? 

Clarkson has a modest NBA salary of a little over $13 million for next season, which makes him very tradable. 

The Utah Jazz also lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season, and they already traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Therefore, it would make sense for them to move on from a 30-year-old player that they bring off the bench. 

Last season, the Bucks did not have a bench that put up a lot of points per game. 

They ranked 27th in the NBA (third to last) in bench points per game (27.8 PPG). 

Clarkson could fix that problem very quickly.

He averaged 16.0 points per game this past season, and 18.4 points per game in 2021. 

In addition to the Jazz, he has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

With the Cavs, he made the NBA Finals in 2021. 

This is a move that the Bucks should make. 

