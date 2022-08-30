Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player

The New York Knicks had an impressive 2021 season where they went 41-31, and finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They also made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season.

However, this past season they had a down year.

After the excitement of the previous season, they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On August 29, Avery Bradley still remains a free agent, and I believe that the Knicks should add him to their roster.

Why?

For starters, Bradley is only 32-years-old, but he has loads of experience.

He's played 12 NBA seasons, and appeared in 39 playoff games over his career.

Secondly, he is an excellent defender, which is what Knicks' head coach Tom Thibodeau is known for.

Bradley has made the All-Defensive team two different times during his career.

He was named to the All-Defensive Second Team in 2013, and the All-Defensive First Team in 2016.

Both of the times he made it, he was playing for the Boston Celtics.

The best years of his career came in Boston, and he averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 413 regular season games for the team.

In addition to the Celtics, he has also played for the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Last season for the Lakers, he put up 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest in 62 games (he was a starter in 45 of those games).

As a solid role player off the bench, he is exactly the kind of player that could help the Knicks get back into the NBA Playoffs.