Skip to main content
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player

Avery Bradley still remains a free agent on August 29. I believe that the New York Knicks should consider signing him. The best years of his career came with the Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Knicks had an impressive 2021 season where they went 41-31, and finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They also made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season. 

However, this past season they had a down year. 

After the excitement of the previous season, they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

On August 29, Avery Bradley still remains a free agent, and I believe that the Knicks should add him to their roster.

Why? 

For starters, Bradley is only 32-years-old, but he has loads of experience. 

He's played 12 NBA seasons, and appeared in 39 playoff games over his career. 

Secondly, he is an excellent defender, which is what Knicks' head coach Tom Thibodeau is known for. 

Bradley has made the All-Defensive team two different times during his career. 

He was named to the All-Defensive Second Team in 2013, and the All-Defensive First Team in 2016.

Both of the times he made it, he was playing for the Boston Celtics. 

The best years of his career came in Boston, and he averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 413 regular season games for the team. 

In addition to the Celtics, he has also played for the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Last season for the Lakers, he put up 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest in 62 games (he was a starter in 45 of those games). 

As a solid role player off the bench, he is exactly the kind of player that could help the Knicks get back into the NBA Playoffs.

USATSI_7072120_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10020785_168388303_lowres
News

John Wall Shares That He Thought About Committing Suicide

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17168951_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Anthony Edwards Is Going To Be An All-Star This Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10396574_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Team Has Not Made The NBA Playoffs Since 2006

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10780387_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Boston Celtics Missed Out On This 5x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17673419_168388303_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers Waive Former 2019 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17926681_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Cleveland Cavaliers Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16484674_168388303_lowres
News

What Danilo Gallinari's Injury Means For Boston Celtics

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18057792_168388303_lowres
News

All-Star Darius Garland Makes An Announcement On Twitter

By Ben Stinar