Possible Trade Deadline Scenarios Based On Recent NBA Rumors

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. and there could be quite a few big moves made ahead of the deadline this season.

You never know what is going to happen ahead of the NBA trade deadline and this season could be full of huge, surprising moves given how volatile the trade market is right now.

Teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference are right next to one another in the standings and this year’s race for who makes the playoffs could very well come down to a game or two.

This is why the trade deadline is very important this season and could be the difference in a team making the playoffs, making the Play-In Tournament, or missing both entirely!

While the trade of value has already been made with the Los Angeles Lakers dealing for former Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, there are still a lot of unknowns on the trade market, especially after the Rudy Gobert trade from this past offseason.

Many league executives do not know what exactly they can get for the players on their roster, which is why we could see a couple more minor trades like the Hachimura one before we begin to see notable, big name players being on the move.

With very limited “sellers” entering the deadline this season and teams waiting to see what happens with players like Jae Crowder, John Collins and Myles Turner, we could be in store for a very wild trade deadline.

There are plenty of rumors flying around the league right now including various key names, so here are some hypothetical trade packages to consider over the next week or two leading up to the trade deadline!

New York Adds O.G. Anunoby

Knicks Receive: F O.G. Anunoby

Raptors Receive: G Immanuel Quickley, G Derrick Rose, NYK 2023 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), WAS 2023 1st Round Pick (Top-14 Protected, via NYK), NYK 2025 1st Round Pick (Top-5 Protected)

It is no secret that the New York Knicks are looking to make some noise at the trade deadline this season and they actually have quite a bit of assets to barter with.

Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish are three players on rookie deals that teams around the league seem to have a level of interest in and Quickley is absolutely their most valuable asset, as he is averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting off-the-bench this season.

There has been a push from within the Knicks’ front-office to keep both Immanuel Quickley and veteran guard Derrick Rose, but if the opportunity to acquire O.G. Anunoby comes their way, the Knicks will absolutely look to get a deal done.

The Knicks have been showing interest in Anunoby for weeks, league sources have told Fastbreak on FanNation, and there are some within the organization that view him as a perfect fit on the wing alongside RJ Barrett given his length and versatility on both ends of the floor.

Whether or not the Toronto Raptors are willing to trade him though remains a whole separate question, as the Raptors are in a weird spot right now where they are teeter-tottering between being a playoff threat and a team that misses the playoffs entirely.

Some around the league believe that they will be keeping Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G, Anunoby past this trade deadline and looking to potentially deal Gary Trent Jr. instead, but if the right offer comes their way for Anunoby, Toronto could be inclined to deal him.

Three first-round picks coming within the next three drafts, two of which are in 2023, plus a key, young backcourt talent like Quickley could be enough value for the Raptors to take back in a deal involving Anunoby.

Derrick Rose is not necessarily a player that the Raptors would have interest in, but he does have a $15.6 million team option for next season that Toronto could decline and allocate Rose’s money to a new contract extension for VanVleet instead.

Outside of the Knicks, there are very few teams that could put together an equal to or better trade package for a player like O.G. Anunoby and quite honestly, there may not be another team that is willing to meet the same price as what New York is willing to offer for him.

John Collins Goes To Houston

Rockets Receive: F John Collins

Hawks Receive: G Eric Gordon, F Kenyon Martin Jr., BKN 2024 1st Round Pick (Unprotected, via HOU), HOU 2025 2nd Round Pick

This is a very interesting scenario that has come up recently.

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled this year and since last season, it seemed inevitable that John Collins would be on the move at some point, as there has been some dysfunction within the Hawks organization behind closed doors.

Collins’ frustrations with the franchise have not been kept hidden though and Atlanta has made the 25-year-old forward available in trade talks leading up to the deadline this year.

Having his worst statistical season since his rookie year, John Collins is looking for a fresh start and while they are a struggling, rebuilding franchise themselves, the Houston Rockets may be a terrific landing spot for him.