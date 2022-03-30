3 Teams That Should Sign Ricky Rubio This Summer
Ricky Rubio will be a free-agent this summer, and I believe that the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, or Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him.
Ricky Rubio had been having a stellar season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, before a torn ACL ended his season.
Rubio was then sent to the Indiana Pacers as part of a bigger deal that sent Caris LeVert to Indiana.
Prior to his injury, the veteran point guard had been averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, which was a huge comeback season after struggling the year before on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He also helped lead the resurge of the Cavaliers, which now has them on the verge of heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The former 2009 first-round pick will be a free-agent this summer, and I believe that the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, or Los Angeles Lakers should sign him.
Why Those 3 Teams?
- New York Knicks: The Knicks had a tough season that will likely land in them missing the playoffs after going 41-31 last season, and being the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they still have a solid roster and coach that should have them expected to make the playoffs in 2023. One of their biggest issues has been the lack of a point guard with Derrick Rose out of the lineup. Rubio is the perfect player to add to the team, because they do not need him to anything that he isn't capable of. They need him to be a solid point guard, who can play 20-25 minutes per game and facilitate their offense. In 2020, he averaged 8.8 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns, and this season he was averaging 6.6 assists per game before his injury.
- Phoenix Suns: The Suns are the best team in the NBA this season, and coming off of a season where they made the NBA Finals last year. They also have one of the great points guard of all-time in Chris Paul. They do not need much. However, Paul will be 37-years-old by next year's playoffs, and Rubio is familiar with the franchise, so he would be the perfect backup to Paul. Rubio spent the 2020 season with the Suns, and helped them begin their turnaround as a franchise.
- Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers are a mess right now, and they will need all the help they can get. Rubio probably won't be able to command much in the free-agent market, because of his injury, so there is a chance he could be available for the league minimum. He will not help their shooting struggles, because he is not a good shooter himself, but he will help the bench unit run the offense. He is a guy that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can trust, and is another leader that they could add into that locker room. The Suns and Knicks make more sense than Los Angeles, but there is a case to made he could be very productive in 20 minutes per game as their backup point guard to give James rest.