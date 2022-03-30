3 Teams That Should Sign Ricky Rubio This Summer

Ricky Rubio had been having a stellar season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, before a torn ACL ended his season.

Rubio was then sent to the Indiana Pacers as part of a bigger deal that sent Caris LeVert to Indiana.

Prior to his injury, the veteran point guard had been averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, which was a huge comeback season after struggling the year before on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He also helped lead the resurge of the Cavaliers, which now has them on the verge of heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The former 2009 first-round pick will be a free-agent this summer, and I believe that the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, or Los Angeles Lakers should sign him.

Why Those 3 Teams?