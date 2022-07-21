Russell Westbrook Trade Talks Update

On Wednesday, Dave McMenamin was on ESPN's NBA Today Show, and he provided an update on trade talks pertaining to Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

McMenamin: "Rob Pelinka has been making phone calls to teams about trying to trade Russell Westbrook out of town. The latest intelligence I have is that things have not moved in terms of the Brooklyn front. There is no traction on a deal that would involve sending Russell Westbrook out, and brining Kyrie Irving in. "

Westbrook opted into his final year of his contract that will pay him $47.1 million next season, and he has constantly been in trade rumors during the entire offseason.

The nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games for the Lakers last season.

However, the Lakers missed the playoffs as they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a very disappointing 33-49 record.

Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his career on the Oklahoma City Thunder where he became a legend.

In each of the last three off-seasons he has been traded.

First, was the Thunder to the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2019.

Second, was from the Rockets to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2020.

Third, was from the Wizards to the Lakers in 2021.

If he were to get traded this summer, it would be four straight summers of being dealt.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles and is one of the best players in history.