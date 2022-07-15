Here's What The Utah Jazz Reportedly Want From The New York Knicks

On Thursday, Andy Larson of The Salt Lake Tribune reported what the Utah Jazz have wanted from the New York Knicks in a potential Donovan Mitchell trade.

Larson: "In those conversations and prior ones, according to a source, the Jazz asked for a huge, essentially unprecedented return for Mitchell. The Knicks can trade a maximum of eight first-round picks outright — the Jazz want a majority of those picks. They also asked for pick swaps down the road. Finally, they also asked for some combination of youngsters Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, and Cam Reddish. Grimes is perhaps the lead target among those players for Utah."

The large asking price that Larson is reporting makes sense, because of the fact that they got such a haul for Rudy Gobert from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave the Jazz; four first-round picks, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler and a pick swap in 2026.

Kessler was drafted last month, so he is technically considered a first-round pick as well.

Gobert is very good, but Mitchell is definitely more valuable so the kind of package the Jazz would want for him is likely something more.

Clearly, the organization is in rebuilding mode, because of the moves they have been making (they also traded Royce O'Neal to the Brooklyn Nets for a first-round pick).

The Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games, and Luka Doncic did not play in the first three games of the series.