Surprising Team Interested In Donovan Mitchell

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Begley: "Earlier in the free agency period, several teams monitoring the Mitchell situation saw the Heat as the favorite to land him via trade. But Brooklyn has interest in landing Mitchell as well."

On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, reported that the New York Knicks and Jazz have started talks on a Mitchell trade.

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams."

Begley reported that the Knicks have not had interest in moving R.J. Barrett in a potential trade.

Mitchell and the Jazz had another solid season, but once again lost early in the NBA Playoffs (to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round).

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA, but lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This offseason, they began making major changes as All-Star center Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There will likely be many more reports about Mitchell over the coming days, because he is one of the best players in the entire NBA.

The former Louisville star was drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he has made the NBA Playoffs in every season of his career.

He is a three-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.