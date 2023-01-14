Make This Trade? The Golden State Warriors Could Save This Player's Career

Cam Reddish has fallen out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for him.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish has had a fascinating basketball career.

The former Duke star was seen as a prodigy coming out of high school and was ranked third for the class of 2018 by ESPN.

After one season of college basketball, he was drafted with the tenth-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and spent the first two and a half seasons of his pro-career with the Atlanta Hawks.

Last season, the Hawks traded him to the Knicks, and his tenure with the franchise has not gone well.

The 23-year-old completely fell out of the rotation and has not played in the last 20 games.

On the season, he is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that "the Knicks are seeking two second-round picks for Cam Reddish."

I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider making this trade.

Why?

Reddish is still young enough that his potential can be reached in the right situation.

The Warriors have done an exceptional job putting the right role players around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green over the years.

Andre Iguodala, who plays a similar position as Reddish, is in his 19th season in the NBA and cannot be relied upon as he has been in years past.

In addition, they have also dealt with extended absences of other role players over the course of the season.

Taking a chance on Reddish wouldn't cost them much, and the risk is low, while the potential reward could be very high.

He has shown at points over his career that he can be a good defender, and in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, Reddish had 21 points on 6/7 shooting from the three-point range.

The Warriors have proven the ability to get the most out of their players and could be in a fantastic position to save Reddish's NBA career.