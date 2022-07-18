Shocking Team Reportedly In The Kevin Durant Trade Sweepstakes

Skip to main content
According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Washington Wizards could trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

On Monday, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Washington Wizards could be a team to watch in the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes with the Brooklyn Nets. 

Amico: "Several sources even have told Hoops Wire to keep an eye on the Wizards, who could make a major push. Durant is a DC product, too. He may not be upset about playing at home alongside Bradley Beal." 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Two of the teams Durant reportedly wants to play for are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat (Wojnarowski also reported on June 30). 

Woj on June 30: "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant." 

Durant and the Nets had a tough season last year getting swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

In the two seasons he has played for Brooklyn, they have only won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics when they were without Jaylen Brown).

The trade request reportedly took place 20-days ago, and so far nothing has been reported as being close to a deal. 

