What If The Nets Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

July 23 marks the 24th day of free agency for the NBA, and there are still plenty of notable players available on the open market.

One of them is ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers.

What If The Brooklyn Nets Sign Him?

The Nets are a loaded team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so Anthony would fit right in as a veteran off the bench.

Last season, the Nets had former All-Stars LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, but Anthony could be better than both of them.

The former superstar had the best years of his career playing for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

He is actually from Brooklyn, New York.

The Nets have had plenty of rumors about the future of their roster, and on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

However, no deal has been reported as being close, so they are both still on the Nets.

For several seasons, Anthony spent time as a role player with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers had stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and Anthony appeared to fit right in.

There is no question that he would make the Nets a better team next season.

Wherever he lands will be interesting, but I think the Nets should consider making the move.

Last season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.