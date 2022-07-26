What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed Josh Jackson?

Skip to main content
What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 4th Overall Pick?

Josh Jackson still remains a free agent on July 26. The former Kansas star was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. I think that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign him.
Josh Jackson still remains a free agent on July 26, and I think that the former Kansas star could be a good pick up for the Los Angeles Lakers.  

Jackson was the fourth overall pick (out of Kansas) in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.  

Last season, he played in 51 games for the Pistons and Kings, and averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebonds and 1.1 assists per game. 

Why The Lakers?

Jackson is still just 25-years-old, so there is a case to be made that he is not a finished product in the NBA just yet.

While he is already seen as a bust, he could still turn into a very solid role player if utilized correctly.  

The Lakers have no cap space, so they have to be able to add players on bargain deals, and Jackson would fit that mold. 

They could bring him in for training camp, and let him compete for a roster spot. 

There is no question that Jackson can score the ball, but his efficiency has been very poor. 

In 291 games, he has a solid career average of 11.1 points per game, but it's also on 41.6% shooting from the field and less than 30% shooting from the three-point range. 

In a bench role, with the right supporting cast, he could turn into a productive player. 

Last season, the Lakers were 33-49 and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs, so they clearly need to find help in many ways. 

Jackson is still very young, and could be a player that really helps a team (like the Lakers). 

