Fastbreak

Russell Westbrook's Viral Instagram Post Addressing NBA Rumors

Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Giannis guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Giannis guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder / Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 114-101 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

2017 MVP Russell Westbrook finished the game with six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in just nine minutes of playing time.

The former UCLA star had a player option in his contract, so he can become a free agent as soon as this summer.

There will be a lot of speculation about his future, as Westbrook had a bench role with the Clippers this past season.

On Saturday, he sent out a post to his Instagram story with a long message (h/t Legion Hoops).

The Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

They had a good regular season, but losing in the first round of the playoffs with Westbrook, Paul George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard is significant disappointment.

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Dallas Mavericks guard
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Dallas Mavericks guard / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field in 68 games.

Considering he only averaged 23 minutes of playing time per game, Westbrook had a solid season in his reserve role.

In addition to the Clippers, the 35-year-old has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards over 16 seasons.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR