Russell Westbrook's Viral Instagram Post Addressing NBA Rumors
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 114-101 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
2017 MVP Russell Westbrook finished the game with six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in just nine minutes of playing time.
The former UCLA star had a player option in his contract, so he can become a free agent as soon as this summer.
There will be a lot of speculation about his future, as Westbrook had a bench role with the Clippers this past season.
On Saturday, he sent out a post to his Instagram story with a long message (h/t Legion Hoops).
The Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They had a good regular season, but losing in the first round of the playoffs with Westbrook, Paul George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard is significant disappointment.
Westbrook finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field in 68 games.
Considering he only averaged 23 minutes of playing time per game, Westbrook had a solid season in his reserve role.
In addition to the Clippers, the 35-year-old has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards over 16 seasons.