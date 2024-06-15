Sacramento Kings Make Huge Announcement About Domantas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis is coming off his third year playing for the Sacramento Kings.
The three-time NBA All-Star had another fantastic regular season where he averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Friday, the Kings announced that Sabonis would be changing his number back to 11.
Via The Sacramento Kings: "Today the Sacramento Kings announced that the children of Hall of Fame player Bob Davies have given their blessing for Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis to wear their father’s retired No. 11 jersey. This change will go into effect for the 2024-2025 NBA season."
Sabonis wore 11 when he played for the Indiana Pacers (and it was also his father's number).
Following the news, the 28-year-old made a post to Instagram that had over 13,000 likes in less than nine hours.
Sabonis captioned his post: "The Sabonis family’s connection to #11 continues.
A very special thank you to the Davies family for sharing number 11 with me and my family."
Sabonis was initially the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
In addition to Sacramento and Indiana, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder over eight years in the NBA.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 576 regular season games.
Arvydas Sabonis (his father) is a Basketball Hall of Famer