Fastbreak

Sacramento Kings Player Earned A $1.3 Million Contract Bonus

A Sacramento Kings player earned a big contract bonus.

Ben Stinar

Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and center Domantas Sabonis (10) talk during a timeout in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and center Domantas Sabonis (10) talk during a timeout in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday evening, the All-NBA teams were announced by the league.

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis was named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Sabonis finished the regular season with averages of 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA Third Team:

Tyrese Haliburton
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis"

With the accomplishment, Sabonis has earned a big contract bonus.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Domantas Sabonis earned a $1.3M bonus for All-NBA.

Sabonis was All-NBA in 2023 and the bonus was considered likely."

The Kings had been coming off a year where they made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season.

However, they finished this season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

After beating Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, the Kings lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) reacts after the Kings made a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) reacts after the Kings made a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sabonis was the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.

In addition to the Kings, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers over eight seasons.

His career averages are 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 576 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 20 NBA playoff games (seven starts).

Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings will likely be a contender for a top-six seed in 2025.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.