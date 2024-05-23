Sacramento Kings Player Earned A $1.3 Million Contract Bonus
On Wednesday evening, the All-NBA teams were announced by the league.
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
Sabonis finished the regular season with averages of 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA Third Team:
Tyrese Haliburton
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis"
With the accomplishment, Sabonis has earned a big contract bonus.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Domantas Sabonis earned a $1.3M bonus for All-NBA.
Sabonis was All-NBA in 2023 and the bonus was considered likely."
The Kings had been coming off a year where they made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season.
However, they finished this season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After beating Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, the Kings lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.
Sabonis was the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.
In addition to the Kings, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers over eight seasons.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 576 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 20 NBA playoff games (seven starts).
The Kings will likely be a contender for a top-six seed in 2025.