San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Could Land NBA Legend This Summer
Chris Paul turned 39 earlier this month, but he is still productive point guard that is coming off another solid season.
The 12-time NBA All-Star finished his first season with the Golden State Warriors with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
This summer, the future Hall of Famer could potentially become a free agent as his $30 million salary is not guaranteed.
If Paul becomes available, he would be an excellent addition to many teams.
Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are two teams who could be landing spots.
Via Stein's Substack Article: "The Spurs and the Lakers keep coming up as potential suitors for the Warriors' Chris Paul if Paul becomes a free agent this offseason."
The Spurs would be an intriguing landing spot because the team needs a point guard to help faciliate the ball to rising superstar Victor Wembanyma.
They are also a young team that has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons, so Paul could provide valuable mentorship and show them how to win (something he did with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020).
Paul has played 19 seasons in the NBA for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
He is one of the best point guards of all time.