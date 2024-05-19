Significant Injury Update On Boston Celtics Star Before Eastern Conference Finals
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series by a score of 113-98.
They are now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight year (and the sixth time in the previous eight seasons).
2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is in his first season with the team, has missed each of the last six games (and did not play in the series).
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on Porzingis.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis expected to remain sidelined for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday and Thursday, but there is optimism for a return in the looming series."
Porzingis was traded (via the Washington Wizards) to Boston over the offseason.
He finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
Before beating the Cavs, they defeated the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The Celtics are currently waiting to play either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
Currently, the two teams are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Game 1 will be on Tuesday evening in Boston.