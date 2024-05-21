Steph Curry Reportedly Follows Former Golden State Warriors Teammate On Social Media
Steph Curry is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The four-time NBA Champion has over 17.4 million followers on X, so his social media activity is always noteworthy to fans around the league.
Recently, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reported that Curry has followed his former teammate JaVale McGee on X.
Via NBA Alerts: "🤝 Stephen Curry (StephenCurry30) is now following @JaValeMcGee"
The follow likely means nothing.
However, a lot of fans took notice.
Via Sam Esfandiari of Light Years Podcast: "We are so back"
Via @CP3_777: "Well y’all were clamoring for a big man. What better addition than a fan favorite that knows the system!
Welcome back Javale McGee?!?! 🤔🤭😅"
Via @dubsinfive: "He’s a Warrior and we’re winning it all let’s gooooo"
McGee is coming off a season where he played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 46 games.
He will be a free agent this summer.
McGee was the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of USC.
In addition to the Warriors and Kings, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers over 16 seasons.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 regular season games.
He is a three-time NBA Champion.