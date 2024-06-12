Stephen A. Smith Reveals Text He Got From Michael Jordan After Jerry West News
On Wednesday, the NBA world got unfortunate news when it was announced that Hall of Famer Jerry West had passed away at the age of 86.
After the news was released, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith revealed that he got a text message from NBA legend Michael Jordan (via First Take).
Jordan via Smith: "I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry's passing. He was truly a friend and a mentor, like an older brother to me. I valued his friendship and knowledge. I always wished I could have played against him as a competitor. But the more I came to know him, I had wished I had been his teammate. I admired his basketball insights and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed; my condolences to his wife, Karen, and his sons. Rest in Peace, Logo."
West had a legendary 14-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He made the All-Star Game in all 14 seasons, and led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA Championship over the New York Knicks.
His career averages were 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field in 932 regular season games.
West retired after the 1974 season.
From 1976-79, he was the head coach for the Lakers and went 145-101 in 246 games.
Following his time as a coach, West then went on to have a legendary career as an executive.
He won Executive of The Year in 1994-95 (Lakers) and 2003-04 (Memphis Grizzlies).