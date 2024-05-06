Minnesota Timberwolves And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports For Game 2
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will play Game 2 of their second-round playoff series in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have listed three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert as questionable due to personal reasons.
However, Dane Moore of Blue Wire reported a positive update.
Via Moore: "Asking around a bit about Rudy Gobert, and there seems to be optimism that Gobert will be able to get back by game time tonight. The later tip helps (8pm MT)."
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will remain without Vlatko Cancar, while 2023 NBA Champion Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.
The Timberwolves won Game 1 (also in Denver) by a score of 106-99.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
In the first round, the Timberwolves swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, so they are a perfect 5-0 to start the postseason.
As for the Nuggets, they defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening when the teams face off at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.