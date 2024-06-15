Trade Speculation Reported About Sacramento Kings
Kevin Huerter is coming off another solid year for the Sacramento Kings.
The former Maryland star finished the regular season with averages of 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
On the other hand, Harrison Barnes (another Kings forward) had a productive season with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Saturday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel about the Kings.
He revealed that the Kings are expected to make Barnes and Huerter available this summer.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype expect Kevin Huerter to be available again on the trade market this summer along with forward Harrison Barnes as the Sacramento Kings look to upgrade their roster in the vaunted Western Conference."
Both players could be valuable to other teams around the league.
Huerter is only 26, so he is just entering the prime of his career, and he helped the Atlanta Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.
Meanwhile, Barnes is an experienced veteran, who was a starter on the Golden State Warriors when they won the 2015 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for the Kings, they finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.