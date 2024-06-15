Fastbreak

Trade Speculation Reported About Sacramento Kings

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel on the Sacramento Kings.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown talks to media members before the game against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown talks to media members before the game against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Huerter is coming off another solid year for the Sacramento Kings.

The former Maryland star finished the regular season with averages of 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.

March 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) dribbles the basketball during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
March 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) dribbles the basketball during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Harrison Barnes (another Kings forward) had a productive season with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel about the Kings.

He revealed that the Kings are expected to make Barnes and Huerter available this summer.

Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype expect Kevin Huerter to be available again on the trade market this summer along with forward Harrison Barnes as the Sacramento Kings look to upgrade their roster in the vaunted Western Conference."

Both players could be valuable to other teams around the league.

Huerter is only 26, so he is just entering the prime of his career, and he helped the Atlanta Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

Mar 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts after a play with guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts after a play with guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Barnes is an experienced veteran, who was a starter on the Golden State Warriors when they won the 2015 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nov 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Warriors defeated the Suns 135-116. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Warriors defeated the Suns 135-116. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Kings, they finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

