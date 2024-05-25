Trae Young's Post About Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving Went Viral
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center by a score of 109-108 to win Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Luka Doncic nailed a game-winning shot with three seconds left on the clock.
The pairing of Doncic and Kyrie Irving has proven to be an excellent fit, and Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has taken notice.
He sent out a post on X that had over 20,000 likes and 765,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Young wrote: "Kyrie may be the PERFECT compliment to Luka ! They toughhh"
Doncic finished the game with 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Irving had 20 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/16 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs lead the series 2-0 after winning both games on the road at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.
As for Young, he is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.