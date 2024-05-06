Fastbreak

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Status For Pacers-Knicks Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton is available for Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) watches from
Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) watches from / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers will face off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the Pacers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.

Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tonight's game in New York:

Tyrese Haliburton - Available (lower back spasms) Bennedict Mathurin - Out (right shoulder labral tear)"

