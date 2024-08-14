Utah Jazz Reportedly Sign NBA Champion Point Guard
Patty Mills is coming off a year where he spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
He finished the season with averages of 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.1% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
This summer, Mills became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mills will sign a contract with the Utah Jazz.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Patty Mills has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Mills will reunite with coach Will Hardy for his 16th NBA season on a fully guaranteed deal."
Mills was the 55th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has played 15 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
The 2014 NBA Champion has career averages of 8.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 892 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 98 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
As for the Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the second straight season.
That said, the Jazz have a talented roster led by 2023 NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen.