Video Of Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Went Viral
Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in three out of the previous four seasons.
He has established himself as one of the 50 greatest players of all time.
Jokic is not on social media, so whenever there is content about his off-court life, those clips typically get a lot of attention on X, TikTok, and Instagram.
Recently, a video of Jokic rafting got a lot of views on social media (h/t Flouter and NBACentral).
Many fans reacted to the clip.
Via 14xfounder: "How it should be - easier to play relaxed when you actually take time doing other things"
Via MoeJazulla: "basketball is really a 9-5 for this man"
Via CRRomero13: "This dude is so unintentionally funny"
Via Demar305: "This dude does everything but practice and still the best player in the world"
Jokic finished this past season with sensational averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He was named as the MVP of the league, and the Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 58-24 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in seven games).
The Nuggets had been coming off a season where they won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Jokic won the Finals MVP Award.