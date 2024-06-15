Video Of Golden State Warriors Star Klay Thompson Went Viral
Klay Thompson is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He has spent his entire 11-year career with the Golden State Warriors, and is coming off a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Recently, Jordan Lawley posted clips of Thompson from a recent workout.
Lawley wrote: "Klay Thompson is BACK! 👀 Swipe 👉 to see KT dominating in his first return to the court this offseason alongside Drew League Champ @franknittyy and Philippines star @3rd_e!!! 🏆🏀🚨 Full Pro Runs Vid Just Dropped!!🍿🎥 :@chris_clutch24 @klaythompson @jayyhoopzz"
One of the clips was being shared all social media on Friday.
Ironically, Thompson was also in the news on Friday evening, as he has reportedly unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram.
Via Basketball Forever: "Klay Thompson unfollowed Golden State on IG and deleted Warriors championship content from his page 😬"
This summer, Thompson will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
He is no longer the superstar he once was, so it will be very interesting to see what Golden State offers him.
In addition, several other teams could come in with better offers.
Thompson is a four-time NBA Champion, and he has career averages of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 793 regular season games.