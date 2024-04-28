Video Of Luka Doncic Driving On Highway Went Viral Before Clippers-Mavs Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 101-90 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Before the game, a fan spotted All-Star Luka Doncic driving on the highway to the arena.
Via X User @roricait: "@luka7doncic sighting on DNT. my parents are on the way to meet us for dinner before the game and look who they’re next to!"
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
Doncic was able to get to the arena on time, and finished with 22 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 7/25 from the field and 3/13 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After losing Game 1, the Mavs have won each of the last two.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Dallas).
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
Doncic had another incredible regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He is in his sixth season in the league (all with Dallas), and helped the franchise reach the 2022 Western Conference Finals.