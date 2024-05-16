Video Of Russell Wilson And Jaylen Brown Went Viral After Cavs-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 113-98 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics are now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight year (and sixth time in the previous eight seasons).
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the NBA posted a video of Brown with NFL star Russell Wilson (who was in attendance in Boston).
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Jaylen Brown 🤝 Russell Wilson"
Brown finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
Before defeating the Cavs, they beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
They will now face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals (the Knicks lead 3-2).
As for Wilson, he has played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.
Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 2013, Wilson won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.