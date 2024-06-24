Washington Wizards Star Kyle Kuzma Posts Photo With Russell Westbrook
Vogue World 2024 took place in Paris this past weekend, and many celebrities and athletes were in attendance.
Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma was one of them.
The 2020 NBA Champion made a post to Instagram with photos from the event.
Kuzma captioned his post: "You know my roundabouts baby"
He also made a post to his Instagram story with 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook.
Kuzma captioned the photo: "Paved the way @russwest44"
Kuzma is coming off his third season playing for the Wizards.
He finished the year with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Despite Kuzma's strong year, the Wizards missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
They finished as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
In addition to the Wizards, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kuzma played a significant role in the team winning the 2020 NBA Championship over Jimmy butler and the Miami Heat.
Following the 2021 season, he was traded to the Wizards (in the blockbuster deal that sent Westbrook to the Lakers).
As for Westbrook, he is coming off his second season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The NBA legend finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.