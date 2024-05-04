Why Did No NBA Playoff Team Sign This Recent Golden State Warriors Player?
JaMychal Green most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
He played a key role on the team and averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 57 regular season games (one start).
In addition, Green helped the Warriors reach the second round of the NBA playoffs and appeared in seven games (two starts).
The Warriors did not bring back Green, and no other team in the league signed him for the 2023-24 NBA season.
Considering he is a solid three-point shooter and defender, it's surprising that no contender gave him a spot on their bench for the postseason.
During Game 2 of the second-round series between the Warriors and Lakers (last season), Green had 15 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 13 minutes of playing time.
Green played his college basketball for Alabama and has spent nine seasons in the NBA.
In addition to his time with Golden State, he has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 544 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 56 NBA playoff games (seven starts) with the Clippers, Nuggets, Grizzlies and Warriors.