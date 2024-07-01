2024 Hungarian GP: Ultimate Guide On Where To Stay, Eat, And Visit Around The Track
The upcoming 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix, set for July 19-21, offers fans the opportunity to experience the vibrant city of Budapest as well as enjoy the on-track action. This guide is crafted for Formula 1 fans eager to immerse themselves in the best accommodations, culinary delights, and cultural attractions that the Hungarian capital has to offer. Budapest, renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and dynamic food scene, is the perfect destination for race enthusiasts looking to make the most of their visit.
From luxurious hotels like the Aria, W Hotel, Four Seasons Gresham Palace, Verno House, and Kozmo Hotel Suites & Spa, to delectable dining experiences in Michelin-starred restaurants, Budapest caters to every taste and preference. Beyond the racetrack, the city offers a wealth of activities, from exploring historical landmarks such as Buda Castle and the Hungarian Parliament Building to relaxing in the world-famous thermal baths.
Where To Stay - Budapest
Aria Hotel
The Aria Hotel in Budapest is a beautiful boutique hotel, exquisitely designed with a unique musical theme. Located beside the iconic St. Stephen's Basilica, the hotel offers a perfect blend of luxury and convenience. Guests can start their day with a complimentary breakfast each morning and enjoy complimentary wine and cheese in the afternoon. The hotel boasts a range of amenities, including a pool, spa, fitness center, steam bath, sauna, and whirlpool, ensuring a relaxing and rejuvenating stay. The stunning year-round roof garden offers 360˚ views of Budapest, making it a must-visit spot.
The hotel's Café Liszt presents a modern menu with a European twist, and has attracted celebrities such as Sting, Lenny Kravitz, Plácido Domingo, Gregory Porter, Will Smith, and Rita Ora. The High Note SkyBar offers a laid-back atmosphere, delicious summer cocktails, and a tasty bar food selection, all while providing a stunning view of the city.
W Hotel
Nestled inside a palace on a UNESCO heritage site, the W Hotel features 151 stylish guest rooms, including 45 suites.
The W Lounge offers a dynamic social stage with The Warm Up and Afterdark DJ sessions. Guests can also enjoy signature cocktails and bites while immersing themselves in the best of music. For those seeking relaxation, the AWAY Spa provides an underground oasis inspired by Budapest's thermal bath culture. This subterranean retreat features traditional tiles, gold mesh details, and earthy tones, offering a wide selection of treatments, an aromatic steam room, a Finnish sauna, and a Beauty Bar.
Nightingale by Beefbar offers exquisite Asian cuisine, where guests can savor luxurious dishes like smoked Bao Buns, Sashimi with Yuzu truffle sauce, and Wagyu beef. After dinner, the bar is a perfect setting for cocktails.
Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace
The Four Seasons Budapest stands proudly on the banks of the Danube. As Hungary's only Forbes Five-Star hotel, it welcomes guests through its iconic wrought iron peacock gates into a lobby adorned with over two million mosaic tiles, illuminated by a striking chandelier. This exquisite setting offers inspiring views of the Danube and the picturesque Budapest skyline.
A visit to the Four Seasons Budapest is incomplete without experiencing the renowned Tokaj wine region. Guests can embark on a thrilling helicopter ride from Budapest, guided by Head Sommelier Gábor Becker, for a bespoke wine-tasting tour at two prestigious wineries, sampling the finest vintages and the famous liquid gold. The day culminates with an intimate two-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Árpád Győrffy. If fans have time around the Grand Prix, guests can enjoy a private Venetian-style speedboat ride on the Danube at sunset, sipping champagne while taking in UNESCO World Heritage sights.
Verno House
Verno House Hotel Budapest, a five-star boutique hotel, offers a unique urban oasis in downtown Budapest. With 48 stylishly designed rooms and suites, the hotel is situated in an elegant square, providing easy access to popular attractions and the Liszt Ferenc International Airport.
Guests can indulge in the hotel's exquisite wellness space, a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation amidst the bustling city center. The Verno House's Flava restaurant and bar, directly connected to the hotel, features a Mexican menu and live music by night, capturing the famous Budapest vibe.
Kozmo Hotel Suites & Spa
Kozmo Hotel Suites & Spa offers a modern reinterpretation of luxury, blending historical charm with contemporary elegance. This iconic property, an oasis in the heart of Budapest, allows visitors to disconnect and relax in an atmosphere filled with meticulous details and personalized service. The hotel's fine cuisine further enhances the experience, making every stay memorable.
The architecture of Kozmo Hotel Suites & Spa is a blend of historic elements and modern design, creating an inviting and sophisticated atmosphere. The hotel's 84 rooms and suites are characterized by their discreet elegance and comfortable furnishings.
Food
There are many food options for Formula 1 fans visiting the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix who are wanting to embrace the local culture. Traditional Hungarian dishes like goulash and local langos, a deep-fried flatbread are a must-try for any foodie.
The city also boasts an impressive selection of fine dining options, with 7 Michelin Star and 22 Michelin Select restaurants to choose from. Enjoy a meal with a breathtaking view of the city, perhaps paired with a glass of Hungarian wine.
Visit
If fans have time around the on-track action or are extending their trip in Budapest there are various different attractions to explore. Visit the majestic Buda Castle and the iconic Hungarian Parliament Building. For a different perspective, take a Danube River cruise and capture the breathtaking cityscapes from the water. If you prefer to explore on foot, the streets lining the Danube offer picturesque views and a vibrant atmosphere.
Relaxation
After the excitement of the race, unwind in Budapest, the Spa Capital of the World, known for its stunning thermal baths. Recharge with a dip in the historic Széchenyi Baths or the beautiful Gellért Baths, among many others. These thermal baths offer a perfect way to relax and rejuvenate after a day at the track. With their warm, healing waters and stunning architecture, the baths are a must-visit for any traveller.