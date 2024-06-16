2025 Monaco Grand Prix: Ultimate F1 Experiences Guide
The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix promises to deliver an unforgettable experience with a range of luxurious hospitality packages from F1 Experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy prime trackside views from a yacht, relax in exclusive suites with gourmet food and beverages, or take in the race from elevated terraces, there's a package to suit every preference.
This guide details the various options available, ensuring you can find the perfect way to experience the glamour and excitement of one of Formula 1's most prestigious events.
Grandstand K | Thursday Trackside Yacht - 4 Day Package For $3,099
From Thursday to Sunday, enjoy a blend of luxurious and prime trackside experiences. On Thursday, indulge in complimentary gourmet food and beverages aboard a trackside yacht with premium views of the Monaco Grand Prix. For race days, reserved seating in Grandstand K offers excellent views of the track, particularly the harbor and swimming pool sections.
Grandstand K | Friday Café de Paris Monte Carlo - 3 Day Package POA
From Friday to Sunday, enjoy premium access and seating for the Monaco Grand Prix. On Friday, relax at Café de Paris Monte Carlo with covered seating, gourmet food, beverages, and an elevated view of the circuit. For Saturday and Sunday, reserved seating in Grandstand K offers great views of the action, especially between Turns 12 and 13, with uncovered bleacher-style seating and a giant TV screen for live viewing.
Grandstand T | Friday Heracles Rooftop C - 3 Day Package for $3,054
From Friday to Sunday, experience the Monaco Grand Prix with premium access and hospitality. On Friday, enjoy gourmet food, beverages, and panoramic views from Heracles Rooftop C. For Saturday and Sunday, reserved seating in Grandstand T provides excellent views of the pit lane and swimming pool, with uncovered bleacher-style seating and a giant TV screen for live viewing.
Café de Paris Monte Carlo | Ground Floor - Friday Package for $329
On Friday at Café de Paris Monte Carlo, enjoy ground floor hospitality with covered seating, gourmet food, and beverages. This location offers a vibrant atmosphere and excellent race views, including a privileged street-level view of the famous Massenet corner. The experience includes a designated table, a fixed-course menu, wine, water, coffee, and live track feed on TV screens.
To experience the Café de Paris Monte Carlo during Saturday and Sunday there is a 2-day package available for $1,741.
Café de Paris Monte Carlo | 2-Days 1st Floor Terrace - 2 Day Package for $3,499
On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the first-floor terrace hospitality at Café de Paris Monte Carlo, featuring elevated views, covered seating, and premium food and beverages. This vantage point offers a great perspective of the circuit at the Massenet corner. The package includes a designated table, a fixed-course menu, wine, water, coffee, and live track feed on TV screens.
Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo | Terrace of Salle Empire - Friday Package for $624
On Friday, enjoy exclusive access to the Terrace of Salle Empire at the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo, offering premium hospitality with gourmet food, beverages, and scenic views. This prime location provides excellent views of the Casino Square and the race as cars navigate the right-hand corner and speed toward Mirabeau Corner. The experience includes a designated table, a fixed-course menu, wine, water, coffee, and live track feed on TV screens.
To experience the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo Terrace of Salle Empire during Saturday and Sunday there is a 2-day package available for $3,605.
Amazonico Terrace - 2 Day Package for $2,999
On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy exclusive hospitality at the Amazonico Terrace, featuring premium food, beverages, and a sophisticated atmosphere. Located on the roof of Café de Paris Monte Carlo, this venue offers panoramic views of Casino Square, providing an excellent vantage point to watch drivers navigate the Massenet corner. The experience includes a carefully crafted food menu, a cash bar, and TV screens with live track feed.
Heracles Rooftop C - 2 Day Package for $5,455
On Saturday and Sunday, access Heracles Rooftop C for gourmet food, beverages, and stunning race views. This 5th-floor rooftop terrace provides prime views of the Starting Grid, Pit Lane exit, swimming pool, and Port de Monaco. Enjoy specially curated food menus, an open bar, and TV screens with live track feed throughout both days.
Shangri La Rooftop C - 2 Day Package for $5,743
On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy premium hospitality at Shangri La Rooftop C, featuring gourmet food, beverages, and fantastic views. This 11th-floor rooftop terrace offers panoramic views of the Starting Grid, Pit Lane, F1 Podium, and Monaco Harbour. Guests can indulge in specially curated food menus, an open bar, and live track feed on TV screens throughout both days.
Premier Monaco Grand Prix Experience | Loge - SOLD OUT
From Friday to Sunday, enjoy exclusive hospitality at the Loges VIP Suite and Trackside Yacht. The Loges VIP Suite offers gourmet food, beverages, and track views, while the Trackside Yacht provides a luxurious race experience with complimentary food and drinks. Additional perks include pit lane walks, guided paddock tours, and appearances by F1 guests. The VIP Suite offers panoramic views of the circuit, team garages, and pit lane, while the yacht in Zone 1 provides premium viewing and hospitality on Friday.
Premier Monaco Grand Prix Experience | Belvedere - 3 Day Package for $11,036
From Friday to Sunday, enjoy premium hospitality at the Belvedere Suite and Trackside Yacht. The Belvedere Suite offers gourmet food, beverages, and panoramic views of the Monaco Harbour and on-track action, while the Trackside Yacht provides luxurious race viewing with top-quality food and drinks. Additional perks include F1 guest appearances and exclusive experiences such as live entertainment and insider insights from prominent figures in Formula 1.
Champions Club | Trackside Yacht - 2 Day Package for $8,039
Enjoy premium hospitality on a trackside yacht from Saturday to Sunday during the Monaco Grand Prix. This exclusive experience features gourmet food, beverages, and appearances by F1 guests, offering prime racing views from Port de Monaco. Additional amenities include live entertainment, TV screens with live track feed, and various exclusive F1 activities.