Andretti F1 News: Team Already Looking to Expand Despite No Formula One Approval
Andretti Autosport, undeterred by Formula 1's denial of their 2026 entry, has launched an expansion at Silverstone, including a substantial hiring effort.
Despite facing challenges in securing a spot in the Formula 1 lineup, Andretti Autosport has taken significant strides by establishing a new headquarters in Silverstone and initiating a major recruitment drive. The new European base of operations includes plans to fill 60 positions, ranging from high-level roles such as head of aero development and head of mechanical design to various specialist engineering roles.
All positions are located within the Silverstone Park estate, strategically placed near the Grand Prix circuit and opposite Aston Martin's headquarters. This placement not only illustrates Andretti’s commitment to F1 but also positions them at the heart of motorsport innovation in the UK.
The ongoing expansion comes in the wake of F1's decision to not include Andretti for the 2026 season, citing that the team did not adequately fulfill the criteria that add value to the series.
Although Formula One left the application open for reconsideration for the 2028 season, the American team is pushing forward with its plans to join the grid in 2026. During an exclusive interview with Lydia Mee via Sports Illustrated, 1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti explained:
“We have never stopped working from the very beginning. We already have a car and wind tunnel and so forth. Right now the objective is to be on a grid in 2026.
“There's so many key elements here to be defined once we have a total, ‘Okay’. Because even personnel, very experienced individuals that want to join us and we have to have a positive ‘yes’ that we're going to go before we obviously extend a contract. Once we get the ‘okay’, we don't start from scratch. We are already on our way.”