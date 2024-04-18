Aston Martin F1 News: Fernando Alonso Puts Faith in Honda Despite Past Friction
Fernando Alonso has renewed his partnership with Honda as part of his contract extension with Aston Martin through 2026. Despite previous criticisms of Honda's engines, Alonso looks forward to their collaboration amidst Honda's current successes.
Key Takeaways:
- Fernando Alonso extends his contract with Aston Martin until 2026, aligning with their new partnership with Honda, despite his previous criticisms of Honda’s engines.
- Alonso highlights Honda's current success and discipline in F1, expressing confidence in their collaboration under the upcoming F1 regulations and emphasizing the advantage of being a works team.
- Alonso mentions having had preliminary discussions with other teams but reaffirms his commitment to Aston Martin, focusing on the positive prospects of the renewed partnership with Honda.
Fernando Alonso has recommitted to Aston Martin, extending his contract until the end of 2026. This extension aligns with Aston Martin’s new partnership with Honda, signaling a notable reconciliation given the history between Alonso and the Japanese engine manufacturer.
In the past, Alonso had been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Honda’s performance, famously comparing the power unit to those used in the lower-tier GP2 series. This comment was revisited during the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, although Alonso chose not to dwell on those past remarks. His focus now appears to be firmly on the future potentials of this renewed partnership. He commented:
"Well, they are winning the championship now, so they are demonstrating that they have the discipline and the work that is needed to succeed in Formula One.
"Obviously, new regulations, no one knows what could happen in 2026. But yes, we are extremely happy to work with Honda and to be a works team, I think that makes a huge difference to what we currently have.
"That's a plus, and that's one of the reasons why I will stay with the new regulations and to have the opportunity to work with Honda again."
This shift in perspective is significant not only for Alonso but also for Aston Martin, which stands to benefit greatly from Honda’s recent triumphs in the sport. Honda has proven its capabilities by securing championships and demonstrating a strong commitment to the rigorous demands of Formula One.