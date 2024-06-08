Canadian GP: When And How To Watch Qualifying
After two rain-soaked Free Practice sessions yesterday, the drivers are preparing for their third and final practice ahead of Qualifying later today.
Rain is predicted to continue throughout the weekend with a severe warning of thunderstorms. Due to the tricky weather conditions so far, it is difficult to interpret the timings from the first two practice sessions. Lando Norris topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1, whilst it was Fernando Alonso who went fastest in Free Practice 2.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull encountered issues during FP2 yesterday when the three-time champion's RB20 smelt of burning with smoke coming out of the rear. The team later confirmed it was an issue with the energy recovery system, which they will have been working to fix.
Here's your ultimate guide to watching Qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix:
Saturday 8 June
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 21:00 - 22:00
Los Angeles: 13:00 - 14:00
New York: 16:00 - 17:00
Imola: 22:00 - 23:00
Tokyo: 05:00 - 06:00 (Sunday 9 June)
Shanghai: 04:00 - 05:00 (Sunday 9 June)
How to Watch the Canadian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Canadian Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.