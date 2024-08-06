Carlos Sainz and Daniel Riccardo React To McLaren's New-Found Pace
After strong histories with McLaren F1 team, both Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz have commented on the fact that the Silverstone-based team is now fighting for race wins - a huge change from only a year or so ago when they were struggling to finish in the top 10, let alone top 3.
The Australian spent two years alongside Lando Norris. He took home one race win wearing Papaya, but found it very difficult to challenge his rapid teammate, eventually leaving for the Red Bull family. He was replaced by Oscar Piastri, who has proven himself to be a tough and talented racing driver.
Sainz, before his move to Ferrari, spent 2019 and 2020 with McLaren, winning a single race before moving to the Scuderia. Both have now commented on their surge up the pack.
Daniel Ricciardo said the following on McLaren's new-found performance:
“It's hard [to say]. Obviously, most of my time there was a bit more of a struggle or a challenge. So, look, did I predict this? I'm not going to say yes, because I don't think I did.
“So I guess from that point of view, it is a bit of a surprise that in two years, less than two years, they are probably currently the quickest package on the grid. But I also don't look at that like, ‘Oh man, if only I could have had that.’
“That's the sport, that's how it is... You take your hat off to them. Anyone in this sport that's doing well and developing and making such a big step in a short amount of time, you have to compliment that.”
Carlos Sainz also had plenty to say on the performance of the Papaya team:
“I wouldn't say I would have ever predicted it. I think when I left McLaren four years ago, I did have the feeling the team was going in the right way and it was a very good place to be, and I enjoyed my time there,” Sainz explained.
“So, when I left, I left with a feeling that it was more maybe a matter of time – it was going to take them two years, four years, six years to be McLaren again, which we all know how much success they've had in history.
“But I do feel they were the right people at the time to lead that team towards the front of the field again, and yeah, it took three to four years since I left.
“And especially this last year, I think, is when they've shown the real strength and the big steps, which have come in a very short amount of time, but very, very big. As Daniel said, hats off to them.”