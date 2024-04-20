Chinese GP Results: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position In Shanghai
Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix. Joining the Red Bull driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be his teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso who will start from second and third position, respectively.
What happened in Qualifying?
Q1
Stewards Note: Nico Hulkenberg will be investigated after the session for a potential pit lane infringement at the start of the session. The German driver made a dicey move to overtake in the pit lane whilst the cars were queueing to get out.
8 minutes to go: An incident between Alex Albon and Sergio Perez has been noted by the Stewards. The former got in the way of the Mexican driver at Turn 1. Albon tried to get out of the way by running on the edge of the track, however, Perez then ran wide.
5 minutes to go: Daniel Ricciardo reported smoke coming from his front right brake on his RB car.
4 minutes to go: The Stewards decide no further investigation is required for the incident with Albon and Perez.
2 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton finds himself in the elimination zone and in his bid to get through to Q2, he ran wide at the Turn 14 hairpin which costs his lap. Former champion Nico Rosberg, who is presenting with Sky F1 commented on the situation:
"That is seriously painful. In 18th position is Lewis. You know the wind is coming from the back there at that part of the track.
"He had a great lap until then. It was really unnecessary to push the limit and as a seven-time world champion that is a mistake which should be unavoidable.
"It's three metres too late and he had the brake balance too far forward. He lost at least four tenths which easily would have put him in Q2. That's a disaster."
2 minutes to go: Logan Sargeant also suffered from a spin in the gravel, leaving him starting the Grand Prix from twentieth position.
Out in Q1
1. Zhou Guanyu
2. Kevin Magnussen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Yuki Tsunoda
5. Logan Sargeant
Q2
7 minutes to go: A red flag is put on the session as Carlos Sainz ran wide at the final corner catching the gravel which sent him into a spin. The Spanish driver's SF24 slid across the track and crashed into the barrier causing damage to the front wing.
Sainz was able to get the car going again and return to the pits, albeit without a front wing. It is currently unclear as to whether the team will be able to get him going again. He currently has no time on the board.
Just before Sainz's crash, Verstappen had found the pace in his RB20 putting in an impressive time, half a second clear of Lando Norris.
6 minutes to go: George Russell is the first driver to come out as the session resumed as the only driver, apart from Sainz, to not have a time on the board yet.
2 minutes to go: Sainz is able to get back out on the track but is down to the wire to get a time in. And he does enough to put the SF24 second fastest behind Verstappen.
Out in Q2
1. Lance Stroll
2. Daniel Ricciardo
3. Esteban Ocon
4. Alex Albon
5. Pierre Gasly
Q3
7 minutes to go: Max Verstappen takes provisional pole with a time of 1:33.977.
6 minutes to go: Fernando Alonso puts himself in provisional P2 with an impressive lap, but is still four-tenths behind Verstappen.
Chinese GP Qualifying Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Sergio Perez
3. Fernando Alonso
4. Lando Norris
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Carlos Sainz
8. George Russell
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Valtteri Bottas
11. Lance Stroll
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Alex Albon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Zhou Guanyu
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Lewis Hamilton
19. Yuki Tsunoda
20. Logan Sargeant