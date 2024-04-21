Chinese GP Results: Max Verstappen Wins First Grand Prix In Shanghai
Max Verstappen won the Chinese Grand Prix as Formula One returned to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019. Joining the Red Bull driver on the podium were Lando Norris and Sergio Perez who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively.
What happened in the Chinese Grand Prix?
Lap 1: Max Verstappen manages to maintain his lead at the race start, however, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez loses second place to Fernando Alonso after the Spanish driver went round the outside at Turn 1. A poor start from the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as they battle with each other, ultimately losing out to go behind George Russell.
Lap 2: Lewis Hamilton explains to his Mercedes team that he is "making no ground on this tyre" as he sat in 19th place on the soft tire.
Lap 3: Alex Albon reports that Esteban Ocon is moving under the brakes in front of him. He commented, "This guy is moving like a **** everywhere on the brakes!"
Lap 4: Sergio Perez makes his way back to fight for his place back from Fernando Alonso. The Mexican driver is much closer, however, he is unable to make the move just yet.
Lap 5: Perez takes back second place as he overtakes Alonso at Turn 6.
Lap 7: Verstappen has now gained a lead of six seconds from his teammate Perez. Alonso is 2.5 seconds behind the Mexican driver with Lando Norris just behind him.
Norris takes his opportunity at the Turn 6 hairpin and moves up into third.
Lap 9: Leclerc makes a fantastic move on George Russell at Turn 1 to take sixth position.
Lap 12: Leclerc makes another move to take fifth position from Oscar Piastri at Turn 14.
Pierre Gasly suffers from a terrible pit stop as the Alpine driver moves off whilst the rear right tire was not on properly. The tire flew off and hit one of the Alpine mechanics. Thankfully he is okay.
Lap 20: After initial pit stops, Verstappen is still in the lead with Norris and Leclerc behind him in second and third position. However, the McLaren and Ferrari drivers are yet to pit. Perez is h behind them in fourth but he has pitted.
Lap 21: Valtteri Bottas stops at Turn 11 as he reports his engine has gone, putting a partial yellow flag on the session. Shortly after, a Virtual Safety Car is enabled.
Lap 23: The Marshals are struggling to move Bottas' car, it might be stuck in gear. A full Safety Car is deployed.
Lap 26: The Safety Car comes in. A bunch up of cars towards the rear of the grid leads to a collision between Lance Stroll and Daniel Ricciardo, causing damage to the former's front wing. There is another collision between Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda with the Haas driver nudging Tsunoda causing him to spin. The Japanese driver suffers a puncture and stops at the side of the track, he is out of the race.
Stroll returns to the pits for a new front wing.
Lap 27: Another Safety Car is deployed as the Marshals work to remove the RB. More bad news for the RB team as Ricciardo reports floor damage, however, he seems to be able to continue for the time being.
Lap 31: Safety Car ends.
Penalty: Logan Sargeant receives a ten-second penalty for a Safety Car infringement. The American driver was behind Nico Hulkenberg when crossing the Safety Car line but didn't let the Haas driver through, meaning he overtook under Safety Car conditions.
Lap 34: Ricciardo is forced to retire from the race due to the damage sustained at the end of the first safety car.
Penalty: Another two 10-second penalties are handed out for Lance Stoll and Kevin Magnussen for the collisions at the end of the first Safety Car.
Lap 36: Stroll comes into the pits and serves his 10-second penalty.
Lap 53: Pierre Gasly is not happy with Logan Sargeant as he accuses the Williams driver of running him off the track at Turn 6.
Chinese Grand Prix Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Land Norris
3. Sergio Perez
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Carlos Sainz
6. George Russell
7. Fernando Alonso - Fastest Lap
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Lewis Hamilton
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Alex Albon
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Zhou Guanyu
15. Kevin Magnussen
16. Lance Stroll
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Daniel Ricciardo - DNF
19. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF
20. Valtteri Bottas - DNF