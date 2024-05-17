Emilia Romagna GP: When And How To Watch FP1, FP2, And FP3
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend is upon us and the first Free Practice session is just a couple
The first race of the European leg will see many of the teams introducing significant upgrades, including Ferrari, Red Bull, and Aston Martin. McLaren, who brought in 10 upgrades in Miami, will now also be bringing those upgrades to Oscar Piastri's car as well as Lando Norris's.
Norris heads into the weekend on the back of his maiden Formula One win in Miami. The Woking-based squad remain fairly confident for the weekend ahead as they have revealed the upgrades are likely to suit Imola more than the Miami circuit.
With the significant advances McLaren and Ferrari are making, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is predicted to be much more competitive at the front of the grid.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Free Practice Sessions:
Friday 17 May
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 18 May)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 18 May
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
How to Watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.