F1 Academy Reveals New Official Partner Ahead of Miami
In a major development for motorsport, particularly in its efforts to incorporate diverse talent, the F1 Academy has officially partnered with American Express for the upcoming 2024 season. This partnership not only signifies an enhancement of American Express's involvement with Formula 1, previously noted as the Official Payments Partner in the Americas, but also ushers in a powerful initiative focused on elevating women within the sport.
Jessica Edgar, a talented British driver, will become a new face for the brand, driving the #17 car operated by Rodin Motorsport. Her car will sport not only the distinctive American Express logo but also a custom-designed race suit sponsored by the brand. Edgar's role extends beyond just racing, as she will actively participate in promoting the company’s diverse efforts in empowering female athletes.
One of the standout aspects of the partnership is its support for small businesses. American Express plans to use Edgar’s car as a mobile billboard for promoting its Shop Small® initiative, which supports local entrepreneurs. At each race, her car's custom livery will feature a different small business logo, shining a spotlight on local businesses and fostering community support.
The collaboration will also feature various promotional strategies which will kick off from Round 2 of the season in Miami. At this round, American Express and F1 Academy will present "A Celebration of Women with Drive,” an event aimed at empowering women both in sports and entrepreneurship. The highlight of this celebration will be a performance by the award-winning artist Camila Cabello. Additionally, the event will showcase Miami's own Caja Caliente, a local Cuban restaurant run by Monica “Mika” Leon, further underscoring the partnership's support for women-led businesses.
Susie Wolff, the F1 ACADEMY Managing Director, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating,
“American Express is a worldwide leader in the payments space and a powerful advocate for small businesses and entrepreneurs globally, and we’re proud to welcome them to F1 ACADEMY as an Official Partner. We’re thankful to American Express for embracing our vision and for showing their commitment to elevating women in sport and inspiring the next generation of female drivers.”
Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:
“We are thrilled to launch our global partnership with F1 ACADEMY for the 2024 season. Powerfully backing communities is core to American Express' DNA. With this partnership we hope to continue to foster equal opportunities for women, on and off the track, while spotlighting women-owned small businesses and their impact on their local communities."