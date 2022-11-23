F1 Breaking News: Daniel Ricciardo joins Red Bull as third driver

Daniel Ricciardo will join Red Bull as their third driver for the 2023 season, confirming rumours of a return to his former team.

Speculation about Ricciardo's future with Red Bull has circulated for several weeks, with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko hinting at the Australian's return.

After declaring he would not feature on the 2023 F1 grid, Ricciardo has insisted upon staying within the paddock in some capacity for next year.

The 8-time race winner will be tasked with assisting Red Bull in development and simulator work in his new role.

Christian Horner gives his thoughts on Ricciardo's return:

"It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character.

"I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home. In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car.

"And aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1.

"We’re very pleased to be working with Daniel again and look forward to everything he will bring to the Team in 2023."

Red Bull Content Pool - Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo is equally excited about his new role:

"The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their Third Driver in 2023.

"I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian, Dr Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of.

"For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.

"I can’t wait to be with the team and support with simulator work, testing sessions and commercial activities. Let’s go!”

It remains unclear whether Ricciardo will succeed in making a return to the grid in 2024, given there are no obvious available seats in the top teams.

Regardless, Ricciardo will work to maximise his chances of earning another opportunity in Formula 1.