Skip to main content

F1 Calls For FIA President To Be Sacked After Countless Controversies Plague The Sport

Liberty Media are reported to already have a potential successor lined up.

It has been reported that F1 owners Liberty Media want to see Mohammed Ben Sulayem replaced as president of the FIA.

SI202203110219

The battle between the American company and Sulayem has reached new heights as they call for the FIA president to step down, according to Sport1. This comes after Sulayem took to Twitter to comment on the reported offer for the sport. He wrote:

"As the custodians of motorsport, the FIA, as a non-profit organisation, is cautious about alleged inflated price tags of $20bn being put on F1.

"Any potential buyer is advised to apply common sense, consider the greater good of the sport and come with a clear, sustainable plan – not just a lot of money.

"It is our duty to consider what the future impact will be for promoters in terms of increased hosting fees and other commercial costs, and any adverse impact that it could have on fans."

Liberty Media's legal representatives wrote to the FIA stating that these comments "overstepped the bounds of the FIA's remit" and risked "causing substantial damage to the shareholders and investors of that entity". The back and forth is ongoing between the two entities.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SI202208270545

This isn't the first time that Sulayem has found himself wrapped up in controversy since he replaced Jean Todt at the end of 2021. The FIA released a statement last week as damage control for previous sexist comments that emerged from Sulayem in 2001. According to The Times, Sulayem wrote on his archived website that he does "not like women who think they are smarter than men."

The statement from the FIA read:

"The remarks in this archived website from 2001 do not reflect the president's beliefs.

“He has a strong record on promoting women and equality in sport, which he is happy to be judged on. It was a central part of his manifesto and actions taken this year and the many years he served as vice-president for sport prove this.”

According to Sport1's report, in order for Liberty Media to be successful in their efforts for Sulayem to step down they will need to prove "real misconduct". The report continues to add that former Benetton team principal and chairman of Motorsport UK David Richards has been put forward as possible successor. 

SI202203110219
News

F1 Calls For FIA President To Be Sacked After Countless Controversies Plague The Sport

By Lydia Mee
hulk haas
News

F1: What Fans Should Expect From The Haas VF-23 Car Reveal For 2023 Season

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_11491426_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Kimi Raikkonen Drops His "Ice Man" Exterior To Reveal Heartwarming Family News

By Lydia Mee
audi formmula 1
News

F1 News: Sauber Officially Confirm Audi's 2026 Entry As It Acquires Minority Stake In Team

By Lydia Mee
M69543
News

F1 News: Former Ferrari Owner On Michael Schumacher - "His Favourite Driver Was The One Who Won"

By Lydia Mee
M254516
News

F1 News: George Russell "Ready To Fight For Championships" As He Heads Into 2023 Season

By Lydia Mee
M335827 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Details Psychological Battles Within Sport - "Emotions Are Shot"

By Lydia Mee
SI201012010044
News

Race of Champions Winner Pays Emotional Tribute To Michael Schumacher As Son Mick Finishes Second

By Lydia Mee