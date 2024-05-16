F1 CEO: Team Changes and Driver Market 'Could Threaten Red Bull's Dominance'
Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has discussed Red Bull and Max Verstappen's ongoing dominance in the sport.
In an era where Red Bull Racing seemed invincible, new dynamics are beginning to cast shadows over their continued dominance in Formula One. Red Bull finds itself navigating through turbulent waters after the news of Adrian Newey's exit. This significant loss, along with the ongoing controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner and the significant improvements other top teams are making, presents a formidable challenge to maintaining their dominant streak.
Domenicali discussed the Austrian team's dominance during an interview with the media ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport:
"Max is having a flawless season so far, but behind him, the differences are small between him and the other teams, so I expect more competition. Moreover, there are factors that could threaten Red Bull's dominance, such as changes within the team and possible news in the driver market."
Additionally, Domenicali addressed the criticisms aimed at Formula One, mainly concerning the sport's entertainment value. Despite naysayers deeming the races monotonous, the CEO explained:
"I see no reason to be bored with Formula 1. The numbers are inconsistent and do not reflect the fact that almost every race on the calendar is sold out. Besides, there have never been so many sponsors and requests from countries to host a Grand Prix."
It is currently not clear what Adrian Newey's next career move will be, however, he has revealed that he will not rule out moving to another team in the future. There have been numerous rumors about Newey potentially making the move to either Ferrari, Aston Martin, or a return to Williams.