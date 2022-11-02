Skip to main content
F1: Deep Dive Into The Brazilian Grand Prix's Heartbreaking History

F1: Deep Dive Into The Brazilian Grand Prix's Heartbreaking History

The Brazilian GP has been on the F1 calendar since 1973.

The Brazilian GP has been on the F1 calendar since 1973.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be back on our screens in just under two weeks time as we come towards the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season. 

You can read more interesting facts about the Brazilian Grand Prix here, but let's dig into the history of the Grand Prix.

The Brazilian Grand Prix started off at the Autodromo de Interlagos track, with the first Grand Prix being held there in 1973. It was a long time coming for the fans, drivers, and teams as the build had been significantly delayed due to funding issues.

M289933

During the late 70s the track was already becoming old and the decision was made to move the Brazilian Grand Prix to Rio de Janeiro, at the Jacarepagua circuit. This also coincided with the increasing popularity of Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet, who was from Rio de Janeiro.

After an approximately $15 million renovation, the motorsport returned to Interlagos in 1990, at which point it had been renamed Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in honour of Carlos Pace.

Brazilian F1 driver, Carlos Pace, tragically died in an aircraft crash near Sao Paulo in 1977, aged just 32.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carlos_Pace (1)

Born in Sao Paulo, Pace competed in 73 F1 races with his debut in the sport being the 1972 South African Grand Prix. Pace achieved six podiums, 1 pole position, and 1 win during his F1 career. His win was at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1975, which is another reason why the track was named after him.

During a break in the Formula 1 season, Pace had returned back to Sao Paulo. It was just 13 days after the devastating death of fellow driver Tom Pryce, which Pace's wife explained had hit him hard.

Pace had stopped off at his apartment in Sao Paulo and flew out of the city with his family to stay with a friend, touring-car driver Marivaldo Fernandes, on a farm. Fernandes, who was also a pilot, invited Pace on a short round trip along with a co-pilot. Pace agreed to go, leaving his wife behind with their two young children. The plane crashed into hillside trees just outside of Sao Paulo and Fernandes, Pace, and co-pilot Carlos Roberto de Oliveira died instantly.

Pace's friend, Carlo Gancia, shared his thoughts after the awful accident:

“He didn’t want to fly. He was so nice that he couldn’t hurt his friend’s feelings by saying I’m not going to fly.”

Pace's 1975 Brazilian Grand Prix win was a pivotal moment in his career as it managed to bring him out of his friend and rival, Emerson Fittipaldi's shadow, hence the track being named after him as well as there being a bust of Pace at the circuit.

Sao-Paulo-GP
News

F1: Deep Dive Into The Brazilian Grand Prix's Heartbreaking History

By Lydia Mee
SI202210010255_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Las Vegas GP ticket prices sky-rocket

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201905120927_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Martin Brundle comes to the defence of Ted Kravitz

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Ricciardo cold
News

Daniel Ricciardo - Jenson Button questions the decision to spend 2023 on the sidelines

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher on the grid
News

Guenther Steiner backtracks - Points won't decide Mick Schumacher's Haas F1 future

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220021-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-friday
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz wants to "complicate things" for Max Verstappen in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Untitled design (4)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso Reacts To Legendary NASCAR Move - "Best Thing of 2022 in Motor Racing"

By Lydia Mee
M272040
News

F1 News: Mercedes Boss Confirms Confidence In Lewis Hamilton - "Not Being Led By His Emotions"

By Alex Harrington