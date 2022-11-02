The Brazilian Grand Prix will be back on our screens in just under two weeks time as we come towards the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The Brazilian Grand Prix started off at the Autodromo de Interlagos track, with the first Grand Prix being held there in 1973. It was a long time coming for the fans, drivers, and teams as the build had been significantly delayed due to funding issues.

During the late 70s the track was already becoming old and the decision was made to move the Brazilian Grand Prix to Rio de Janeiro, at the Jacarepagua circuit. This also coincided with the increasing popularity of Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet, who was from Rio de Janeiro.

After an approximately $15 million renovation, the motorsport returned to Interlagos in 1990, at which point it had been renamed Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in honour of Carlos Pace.

Brazilian F1 driver, Carlos Pace, tragically died in an aircraft crash near Sao Paulo in 1977, aged just 32.

Born in Sao Paulo, Pace competed in 73 F1 races with his debut in the sport being the 1972 South African Grand Prix. Pace achieved six podiums, 1 pole position, and 1 win during his F1 career. His win was at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1975, which is another reason why the track was named after him.

During a break in the Formula 1 season, Pace had returned back to Sao Paulo. It was just 13 days after the devastating death of fellow driver Tom Pryce, which Pace's wife explained had hit him hard.

Pace had stopped off at his apartment in Sao Paulo and flew out of the city with his family to stay with a friend, touring-car driver Marivaldo Fernandes, on a farm. Fernandes, who was also a pilot, invited Pace on a short round trip along with a co-pilot. Pace agreed to go, leaving his wife behind with their two young children. The plane crashed into hillside trees just outside of Sao Paulo and Fernandes, Pace, and co-pilot Carlos Roberto de Oliveira died instantly.

Pace's friend, Carlo Gancia, shared his thoughts after the awful accident:

“He didn’t want to fly. He was so nice that he couldn’t hurt his friend’s feelings by saying I’m not going to fly.”

Pace's 1975 Brazilian Grand Prix win was a pivotal moment in his career as it managed to bring him out of his friend and rival, Emerson Fittipaldi's shadow, hence the track being named after him as well as there being a bust of Pace at the circuit.