F1 Fans Blast Alfa Romeo For New Multi-Year Title Sponsor - "Absolute Disaster"

Fans are not happy with the new Alfa Romeo - Stake partnership.

Alfa Romeo have revealed their new title sponsor ahead of the 2023 season, and fans are not impressed with the controversial partnership.

The team have parted ways with Orlen and have signed a new multi-year deal with Stake, a crypto casino and sports betting platform.

The Switzerland-based team made the announcement to Twitter, writing:

"New year, new dawn, new identity. Say hello to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - a fresh identity for the team ahead of the 2023 #F1 season thanks to a new title partnership with one of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands, @Stake."

Fans were quick to respond in the comments with many saying it was the "wrong path" for the team. One fan commented:

"No to gambling! Sorry guys, but people losing their whole finances is neither entertainment nor (a desirable) lifestyle. I have lots of sympathies for this team but that‘s the wrong path."

Another fan wrote:

"This is probably the worst way to name your team"

Someone else commented on the numerous crypto sponsors that joined before the market crashed, including Mercedes former sponsor FTX which filed for bankruptcy. They wrote, sarcastically:

"So after the unrivalled success of the Crypto sponsor season last year, we’ve moved on to our Gambling sponsor era."

Another user responded pointing out that Stake is both. They responded:

"Oh mate it's even better Crypto gambling"

Another disgruntled Twitter user commented:

"Entertainment & lifestyle? Seriously? It's a betting platform facilitating people to get in serious addictions and subsequently problems"

Someone else called for the team to "rethink" the partnership, writing:

"This is an absolute disaster of a sponsor. You all should seriously rethink this brand. Money talks"

Many fans were frustrated that the team described Stake as an "entertainment and lifestyle" brand. Another user commented: