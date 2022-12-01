Skip to main content
F1 Fans divided on Mattia Binotto's Ferrari departure

Was Binotto the problem at Ferrari?

Mattia Bintto's resignation from his position as Ferrari team principal has sparked debate about the competency of his management of the Scuderia. 

Despite the often embarrassing nature of Ferrari's mistakes throughout 2022, the narrative surrounding Mattia Binotto has somewhat evolved since his departure from the Scuderia. 

There is no denying that Binotto's leadership of the Maranello squad was ultimately a failure, as the team was out of championship contention long before the final round of 2022. 

Ferrari failed to capitalise on the performance of the F1-75, which is arguably Ferrari's most competitive machine in over a decade. 

Despite this objective failure, there is still sympathy for Binotto and his stint as Ferrari's boss. 

His technical experience has proven an asset for almost three decades at the team, and his input was undoubtedly vital in creating a very competitive car to start the new regulations. 

Whilst Ferrari was eventually battered in the constructors' standings by Red Bull, they have a solid foundation to build upon in upcoming seasons.

This is another reason why Binotto's departure has not been unanimously received as a positive development, given that his exit could create continuity difficulties for the team. 

It would be hyperbolic to suggest that Binotto was irreplaceable in Ferrari's development for 2023 and beyond, but he undoubtedly played a crucial role. 

There is renewed concern among Ferrari fans that the process of replacing Binotto will require another rebuilding process at the team, which would prevent the Maranello squad from contending for the championships. 

Many would counter this concern by highlighting Ferrari's inability to fight Red Bull for the title even with Binotto at the helm. 

Regardless, Ferrari faces the difficult task of finding a new team principal that can learn from the team's previous mistakes and finally triumph in a battle for the F1 crown. 

